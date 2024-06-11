Josh Shapiro tells Trump to stop 's--- talking America,' 'trying to divide us'

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tore into former President Trump on Monday for "whining" and "s--t talking" about America's problems and not speaking enough about the greatness of the country.

"All they hear from Donald Trump is a whole bunch of whining about this country," Shapiro said of voters. "I think Donald Trump’s got to quit whining, got to quit trying to divide us."

"We’re producing more energy than ever before in this nation," he continued. "We have the strongest economy in the world and we are beating China for the first time in decades. More people went to work this morning in America than at any other time in our nation’s history."

"So, I got a message to Donald Trump and all his negativity and whining: stop s--- talking America!" he said.

"This is the greatest country on Earth and it’s time that we all start acting like it," he said. "The good people of Pennsylvania understand that this is a great country, understand that we got a whole lot going for us."

"And now it's time for us to continue this path of progress that Joe Biden has laid out and not go back to a negative time, not listen to the whining of the former president and instead focus on a positive future for all of us," Shapiro said.

"Quit your whining," MSNBC host Jen Psaki, Biden's first press secretary, responded to Shapiro. "It's a good message."

Shapiro was also asked how Trump's conviction in New York will affect voters in Pennsylvania. A New York jury found the former president guilty last month of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

"I don’t know how the conviction will ultimately play out," Shapiro told Psaki, pivoting to voter concerns ahead of the election.

"I know that the good people of Pennsylvania, they care a lot … about four basic things. They want good schools for their kids," Shapiro said.

"They want safe communities," he continued. "They want economic opportunities. And they want their freedoms to be protected. And you know what? I think they want to be led by someone who is honest and decent — someone who’s actually on their side like Joe Biden."

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.