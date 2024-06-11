Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: This is Merrick Garland's tragic comedy

Attorney General Merrick Garland decried threats and criticism of the DOJ in a Washington Post opinion article

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Merrick Garland doesn't care Video

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to Attorney General Merrick Garland saying that attacking the DOJ is dangerous on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismantles Attorney General Merrick Garland’s opinion article in the Washington Post decrying criticism of the Justice Department on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Just when we thought comedy was dead, someone from Biden's Cabinet publishes an op-ed. In today's Washington Post, Attorney General Merrick Garland warned everyone to stop being so mean. Stop picking on the DOJ. 

"We have seen an escalation of attacks that go far beyond public scrutiny, criticism, and legitimate and necessary oversight. They're baseless, personal and dangerous. These attacks come in the form of threats to defund particular department investigations, most recently, the special counsel's prosecution of the former president." 

'JUSTICE IS DEFINITELY SERVED': AMERICANS REACT TO HUNTER BIDEN'S CONVICTION IN FEDERAL GUN TRIAL 

Well, to quote John McEnroe, "You cannot be serious." The man whose department right now is prosecuting the GOP frontrunner, who himself warned about parents who stand up at school board meetings and whose department has circulated internal memos warning about traditional Catholics — that guy is upset about criticism? Check your Constitution, sir, because it's Congress' job to decide how to spend the money allocated to each department.  

It's not up to you and your den of activists, but of course, Garland knows this. He just doesn't care, just like he doesn't care about Congress' oversight role regarding audio recordings of that interview Biden did about the classified documents found in his garage. Last week, Garland tried to claim that itself was an attack on the DOJ. 

