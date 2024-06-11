LAURA INGRAHAM: This is Merrick Garland's tragic comedy

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismantles Attorney General Merrick Garland’s opinion article in the Washington Post decrying criticism of the Justice Department on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Just when we thought comedy was dead, someone from Biden's Cabinet publishes an op-ed. In today's Washington Post, Attorney General Merrick Garland warned everyone to stop being so mean. Stop picking on the DOJ.

"We have seen an escalation of attacks that go far beyond public scrutiny, criticism, and legitimate and necessary oversight. They're baseless, personal and dangerous. These attacks come in the form of threats to defund particular department investigations, most recently, the special counsel's prosecution of the former president."

'JUSTICE IS DEFINITELY SERVED': AMERICANS REACT TO HUNTER BIDEN'S CONVICTION IN FEDERAL GUN TRIAL

Well, to quote John McEnroe, "You cannot be serious." The man whose department right now is prosecuting the GOP frontrunner, who himself warned about parents who stand up at school board meetings and whose department has circulated internal memos warning about traditional Catholics — that guy is upset about criticism? Check your Constitution, sir, because it's Congress' job to decide how to spend the money allocated to each department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP