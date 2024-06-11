Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘unusually beautiful,’ questions if she’s truly liberal: ‘It’s not an act?’

Former President Trump reportedly said Taylor Swift is "unusually beautiful" before questioning if her liberal views are simply an "act."

Trump sat down with Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh for a series of interviews for the upcoming book "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," which hits stores June 18. Variety published an expert Monday that included the presumptive GOP nominee’s thoughts on Swift.

"I think she’s beautiful – very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented," Trump said, according to Setoodeh.

"I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful," he continued before reportedly asking if the music superstar was a true liberal.

MONICA LEWINSKY GOES VIRAL FOR TAYLOR SWIFT-THEMED BILL CLINTON JOKE: 'THE ASYLUM WHERE THEY RAISED ME'

Swift famously supported the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020 after accusing Trump of "stoking the fires of White supremacy and racism your entire presidency." However, Trump questioned if the "Fortnight" singer is truly a liberal.

"She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal," Trump said, according to Setoodeh.

Trump also said he doesn’t know her music particularly well, and Setoodeh said the former president appeared unaware she’s pivoted from country to pop in recent years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Swift has reigned supreme in pop culture over the past year, with her wildly popular "Eras Tour" and romantic involvement with star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce keeping her firmly in the spotlight.

Earlier this year, the New York Times reported that President Biden’s aides were hoping to lock down the endorsement of their "wildest dreams" in Swift.

"Fund-raising appeals from Ms. Swift could be worth millions of dollars for Mr. Biden," the Times report read, as the president seeks to "pump energy" into his re-election bid.

TRUMP GETS WARM RECEPTION AND PILES OF CAMPAIGN CASH DURING SUNNY BLUE STATE SWING

On National Voter Registration Day in 2023, the singer-songwriter reminded fans to register via an Instagram story. Vote.org later revealed 35,252 had used their platform to register to vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck, Lawrence Richard and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.