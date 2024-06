Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Hunter Biden's guilty conviction on all three counts he faced in a federal gun case in Delaware on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Guilty, guilty, guilty, was the verdict handed down by a jury of Hunter Biden's peers. For the first time in his life Hunter faced the music. Two counts of lying on a gun form, one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. Hunter Biden appeared wide-eyed and motionless as he became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. Three felonies, Hunter now facing a maximum of 25 years in prison, but the sentencing guidelines suggest just a couple although the judge could deviate and do whatever she wants, sentencing will probably occur before September 5th when Hunter goes on trial in LA for tax evasion. That means Hunter could be sentenced to prison just days before the second presidential debate. He'll obviously appeal.

The jury followed the law. The judge ran a tight trial and justice was served. But just because one Democrat was convicted doesn't mean the American legal system isn't being abused. The feds are still throwing dozens of Republicans in prison on trumped up charges and trying to incarcerate the Republican nominee for a crime they cooked up with black magic to hocus pocus an election. Hunter's judge didn't donate to a group called Stop Democrats, either. The media celebrated the Trump verdict like a July 4th barbecue, but treated Hunter's like a funeral.