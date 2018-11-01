Healthcare Realty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (HR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $48.2 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 39 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $6.5 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $113.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.5 million.

The company's shares have dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.16, a fall of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

