Hawaii firefighter treated for smoke inhalation as Maui brush fire hits estimated 2,300 acres

MAALAEA, Hawaii (AP) — A brush fire in Hawaii that forced the evacuation of about 100 people continues to burn in the Maalaea area of Maui.

Fire officials reported Wednesday that the blaze had covered an estimated 2,300 acres since it began Monday night.

Maui County spokeswoman Mahina Martin says one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and released from Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Martin says 11 people stayed in two American Red Cross shelters overnight Tuesday. The shelters were to be closed Wednesday.

Nearly 100 county and state firefighters have battled the blaze. Seven helicopters, including two provided by the National Guard, have made water drops.

The county and Hawaiian Cement Co. contributed heavy equipment and water tankers.