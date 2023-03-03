Ground stop at University Park Airport over suspicious item, over 100 passengers bussed to nearby Penn State

University Park Airport near Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania was evacuated and a ground stop was issued over security concerns after a suspicious item was found in a piece of luggage Friday afternoon, campus police and the FAA confirmed.

Around 100 people were bused from the airport to the campus where they were allowed to wait until the airport reopened.

"Earlier today (03/03) a suspicious item was detected in a piece of luggage at the University Park Airport," Penn State University Police said in a statement posted on social media. "Out of an abundance of caution, the general passenger terminal was evacuated and the explosives device team is on site."

"There were no incoming or outgoing flights scheduled at the time of the evacuation. Buses from Penn State were brought to the airport to transport about 100 passengers to campus, where they are able to shelter and were provided with food," campus police continued,

The ground stop was initiated at around 5:39 p.m. and was expected to go until around 8:15 p.m.

After the airport was evacuated a perimeter was established, the TSA told Fox News Digital.

"The local police and bomb technicians will be taking a closer look at the bag and its contents," a spokesperson said.

Local police and FBI officials arrived at the airport during the investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the airport for additional information.