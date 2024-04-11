GOP leaders demand answers after state can’t account for $24B spent on homeless crisis and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DOESN'T ADD UP – GOP leaders want answers after state can’t account for $24B spent on homeless crisis. Continue reading …

'HE'S GUILTY' – Famed trial witness Kato Kaelin wonders if OJ Simpson ‘made peace with God’ on deathbed. Continue reading …

'MOURNING' EDITION – Left-wing NPR newsroom in ‘turmoil’ after whistleblower’s explosive essay ignites scandal. Continue reading …

'CHASIN' YOU' – Morgan Wallen's love life under spotlight as new details emerge about alleged Nashville incident. Continue reading …

WIPEOUT – White House announces $7,400,000,000 student debt cancellation. Continue reading …





POLITICS

'LAW AND ORDER' – Trump raises millions in Atlanta neighborhood that wants to secede from the high-crime city. Continue reading …

'IT MUST END' – Critics warn schools are skirting Texas' DEI ban after university shuffles around DEI officials. Continue reading …

‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’ – Top conservative activist fires back at Senate Dems after being hit with subpoena. Continue reading …

BIDEN BLARNEY – President's bogus college claim is just the latest in a history of tall tales. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'WILD RIDE' – Ultra Right Beer founder talks success of 'woke-free' brand one year later. Continue reading …

'EXTREMELY DISTURBING' – 'Dangerous' man with suspected Antifa sympathies indicted on terrorism charges: 'LET’S RIOT!' Continue reading …

THE COST OF CONFLICT – These tips from experts might save your life if a civil war broke out. Continue reading …

SEE YOU IN COURT – School won’t let fifth-grader start a prayer club — but approves LGBTQ group. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – Bragg’s absurd case against Trump finally gets its undeserved day in court. Continue reading …

DOUG SCHOEN, CARLY COOPERMAN – Biden screwed up life for young voters and it could cost him dearly. Continue reading …





PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The press seized on OJ Simpson to encourage racial division. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The OJ Simpson verdict divided us, but the trial brought us together. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – 'Few Americans can forget' OJ Simpson's trial. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Longtime NPR editor gets frustrated with institutional bias at public radio mainstay. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘I PRAYED OVER HIM’ – Dad confident ‘master diver’ son is still alive a week after he leaped off cruise ship. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – When was the OJ twist? Who's the 'genuine' country star? Continue reading …

MEDICINE WOMAN – Meet the American who made prescriptions safer: designer Deborah Adler, inspired by tragedies. Continue reading …

SITTING PRETTY – Masters neighbor refuses to sell home despite millions in offers from Augusta golf club. Continue reading …

ALL LEGS – A rare 2-year-old Rothschild giraffe named Edie at the UK's Chester Zoo was seen enjoying her new home for the first time. See video …

WATCH

GEN. JOSEPH VOTEL – US will be ‘less safe’ without FISA reauthorization. See video …

LEO TERRELL – OJ Simpson divided the country by race. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Around Los Angeles, OJ Simpson was well-known as an extremely charismatic, friendly person, but those who knew him best — they saw a dark side. "The Juice" had a violent temper, and the rest is history. OJ Simpson, dead at 76."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.