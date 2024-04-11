Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: The press seized on O.J. Simpson to encourage racial division

They tried to say the only reason O.J. Simpson was charged was because he was Black, Ingraham recalls

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Since O.J., Democrats and the media have shown us how dedicated they are to keeping us racially divided

Laura: Since O.J., Democrats and the media have shown us how dedicated they are to keeping us racially divided

Laura Ingraham dives into the impact of O.J. Simpson's murder case and the left’s alleged commitment to keeping the U.S. racially divided on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’ 

Laura Ingraham tied the life and controversial legacy of O.J Simpson to how the left continues to try to racially divide America Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

CAITLYN JENNER OFFERS BLUNT, TWO-WORD RESPONSE AFTER OJ SIMPSON'S DEATH

LAURA INGRAHAM: Heisman Trophy-winning, pro football Hall of Fame running back nine seasons with the Bills. Two at the San Francisco 49ers

Just a stunning legacy, had he [O.J. Simpson] not been charged in the gruesome double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman at what became known as "The Trial of the Century." Now, in October 1995, despite damning DNA evidence, he was ultimately acquitted. Now, I remember my days sitting back in my law office, that's how long ago it was.

Obit-OJ-Simpson

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on July 20, 2017. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76. 

And everyone was glued to their TV screens, partners [and] associate secretaries. Now, most of us were stunned that he got off. We were shocked. But the press and the so-called civil rights activists had seized on this case to encourage racial division. 

Now think about it. O.J. was one of the most beloved figures in American sports, and at the time it was part of sports lore and history. And these people tried to convince Black America that the only reason he was charged was because he was Black. Yeah. That happened. No wonder the reaction to the not guilty verdict elicited reactions like these.

