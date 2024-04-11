LAURA INGRAHAM: The press seized on O.J. Simpson to encourage racial division

Laura Ingraham tied the life and controversial legacy of O.J Simpson to how the left continues to try to racially divide America Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Heisman Trophy-winning, pro football Hall of Fame running back nine seasons with the Bills. Two at the San Francisco 49ers

Just a stunning legacy, had he [O.J. Simpson] not been charged in the gruesome double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman at what became known as "The Trial of the Century." Now, in October 1995, despite damning DNA evidence, he was ultimately acquitted. Now, I remember my days sitting back in my law office, that's how long ago it was.

And everyone was glued to their TV screens, partners [and] associate secretaries. Now, most of us were stunned that he got off. We were shocked. But the press and the so-called civil rights activists had seized on this case to encourage racial division.

Now think about it. O.J. was one of the most beloved figures in American sports, and at the time it was part of sports lore and history. And these people tried to convince Black America that the only reason he was charged was because he was Black. Yeah. That happened. No wonder the reaction to the not guilty verdict elicited reactions like these.