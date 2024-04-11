'Dangerous' man with suspected Antifa sympathies indicted for terrorism for explosive device packed with nails

An Alabama man with suspected Antifa sympathies was indicted for terrorism for his alleged role in detonating an explosive device filled with nails to maximize its destructive capability, according to the Department of Justice.

Law enforcement arrested Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, Wednesday on federal terrorism charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Calvert had previously posted Antifa content on social media and "expressed his belief that violence should be directed against the government," the DOJ said.

Furthermore, the DOJ's investigation found that Calvert had placed Antifa stickers near the scene of the crime, the press release said.

Court documents also said the man was "dangerous" as he had "described his inability to control his own violent, aggressive impulses."

Calvert detonated an explosive device outside of the Alabama Attorney General's Office in February, and "added a substantial number of nails and other shrapnel to increase [the explosive's] destructive capability," the DOJ alleged.

The stickers placed on state buildings included, "Support your local antifa."

"[Antifa is] a group that law enforcement has a singular focus on, particularly based on their core set of values and beliefs, individuals that are willing to engage in violent behavior, completely contrary to the structure of our Constitution," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told Fox News Digital. "It is a group that should be on the radar screen of law enforcement agencies across our state and as well as our nation, and are extremely disturbing and concerning to those of us who serve in public office."

He added that while Antifa is on the radar of law enforcement, there is "a lack of awareness" about the group among the American public.

"I do think that there is, to some extent, a lack of awareness among many as to the goals of that organization as well as their loose affiliation across the entire country. It's not lost on law enforcement," Marshall said. "To the extent that what's happened here in Alabama can raise awareness about that issue, then I think that's a good thing."

Some of the stickers allegedly posted by Calvert around the area included one that had "An Antifa logo superimposed over a rainbow flag background, with the words, ‘ANTI- FASCISM IS COMMUNITY SELF-DEFENSE,’" according to court documents.

Others called to "ABOLISH PRIVATE PROPERTY" and "EAT THE RICH." The "A" inside the word "EAT" is in the shape of the anarchy symbol, according to court documents.

Others reportedly said, DEATH TO FASCISM," "ARM THE HOMELESS," "F--K WORK LET’S RIOT!" and "NEVER WORK."

Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to the indictment stating, "The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts of violence targeting those who serve the public."