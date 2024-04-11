News Quiz: April 12, 2024

After a week of big headlines, it's time for a fresh News Quiz from Fox News Digital.

From O.J. Simpson to the total solar eclipse, the NCAA and one "genuine" country star, test your knowledge of the week's most talked-about stories!

Take our quiz below. App users: click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>TRIAL OF THE CENTURY: A jury found O.J. Simpson not guilty of murder in which year?</h3><ul><li>1993</li><li>1994</li><li>1995</li><li>1996</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How much have overall energy prices, including gasoline and electricity, soared since President Biden took office?</h3><ul><li>16.3%</li><li>28.2%</li><li>36.9%</li><li>42.1%</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A senior editor of which major media organization wrote a blistering essay on how the outlet "lost America's trust"?</h3><ul><li>CNN</li><li>NPR</li><li>ESPN</li><li>Washington Post</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Despite Iowa star Caitlin Clark's 30 points, the Hawkeyes lost the NCAA championship to which team?</h3><ul><li>South Carolina Gamecocks</li><li>NC State Wolfpack</li><li>UConn Huskies</li><li>Purdue Boilermakers</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these officials did NOT give a public address last Friday in the hours after the East Coast earthquake?</h3><ul><li>New York Gov. Kathy Hochul</li><li>New York City Mayor Eric Adams</li><li>New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy</li><li>Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When's the next year a total solar eclipse will be visible in the lower 48 states?</h3><ul><li>2027</li><li>2033</li><li>2035</li><li>2044</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The man recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest, at age 111, says his remarkable longevity is due mostly to what reason?</h3><ul><li>Weekly exercise</li><li>Lots of reading</li><li>One Big Mac every day</li><li>Luck</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Carly Pearce told Fox News Digital which country star is the "most humble, genuine person"?</h3><ul><li>Jason Aldean</li><li>Tim McGraw</li><li>Brad Paisley</li><li>Garth Brooks</li></ul></section>

Remember the Texas mom's battle over library books? Here's another chance to take last week's quiz.

See if you can ace this week's American Culture Quiz, too.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For all of our quizzes, click here.

More headlines and fresh questions next week. Try to keep your streak going!