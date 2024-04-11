Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: 'Few Americans can forget' OJ Simpson's trial

Those who knew OJ saw his dark side, Hannity says

Sean Hannity: Those who knew OJ Simpson best saw a dark side Video

Sean Hannity: Those who knew OJ Simpson best saw a dark side

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to O.J. Simpson's death at 76 years old as his murder trial still divides Americans on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on O.J. Simpson’s "trial of the century" following his death on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: We begin in Las Vegas, where O.J. Simpson has died from prostate cancer at the age of 76… 

In 1995, few Americans can forget the time Simpson was acquitted of murder after what was the trial of the decade. A year earlier, O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman, they were brutally stabbed to death outside of Brown's condo. Now, Nicole Brown was nearly decapitated. 

A short time later, police uncovered what they believe was a mountain of evidence against O.J. Simpson… 

Around Los Angeles, O.J. Simpson was well-known as an extremely charismatic, friendly person, but those who knew him best — they saw a dark side. "The Juice" had a violent temper, and the rest is history. O.J. Simpson, dead at 76. 

