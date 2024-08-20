Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois

Girl found safe, grandfather and great-grandfather found dead after boat capsizes on Illinois lake

IL police said the girl was wearing a life jacket but the 2 men were not

Associated Press
Published
close
Yacht expert breaks down luxury superyacht tragedy after boat capsizes in freak storm: 'There are always limits' Video

Yacht expert breaks down luxury superyacht tragedy after boat capsizes in freak storm: 'There are always limits'

The Bayesian was notable for its single 246-foot mast which was lit up at night just hours before it sank. (Credit: Youtube/eSysman SuperYachts)

  • A 7-year-old girl was found safe, and two men were found dead after the boat they were in capsized at LaSalle Lake State Fish and Wildlife area in Illinois. 
  • The girl was wearing a life jacket, but the men were not, according to police.
  • The two men were the girl's 53-year-old grandfather and her 80-year-old great-grandfather.

Two Indiana men have died and a 7-year-old girl has been found safe after the boat they were fishing from was found capsized on an eastern Illinois lake.

Police responded Sunday to a 911 call at LaSalle Lake State Fish and Wildlife area, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Monday in a release.

The girl had been wearing a life jacket and was found onshore with park visitors. She had been on the 17-foot boat with her 53-year-old grandfather and her 80-year-old great-grandfather. The two men were not wearing life jackets, according to police.

YACHT EXPERT BREAKS DOWN LUXURY SUPERYACHT TRAGEDY AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES IN FREAK STORM: 'ALWAYS LIMITS'

Illinois Fox News graphic

Two Indiana men died, and a 7-year-old girl was found safe after the boat they were fishing from was found capsized on an eastern Illinois lake. (Fox News)

They were pronounced dead by a coroner after their bodies were recovered at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girl's grandfather was from Merrillville, Indiana, while her great-grandfather lived in Gary, Indiana.

Police were investigating how the boat capsized. The 2,000-acre lake is near Marseilles, about 84 miles southwest of Chicago.