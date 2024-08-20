Girl found safe, grandfather and great-grandfather found dead after boat capsizes on Illinois lake

- A 7-year-old girl was found safe, and two men were found dead after the boat they were in capsized at LaSalle Lake State Fish and Wildlife area in Illinois.
- The girl was wearing a life jacket, but the men were not, according to police.
- The two men were the girl's 53-year-old grandfather and her 80-year-old great-grandfather.
Two Indiana men have died and a 7-year-old girl has been found safe after the boat they were fishing from was found capsized on an eastern Illinois lake.
Police responded Sunday to a 911 call at LaSalle Lake State Fish and Wildlife area, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Monday in a release.
The girl had been wearing a life jacket and was found onshore with park visitors. She had been on the 17-foot boat with her 53-year-old grandfather and her 80-year-old great-grandfather. The two men were not wearing life jackets, according to police.
They were pronounced dead by a coroner after their bodies were recovered at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
The girl's grandfather was from Merrillville, Indiana, while her great-grandfather lived in Gary, Indiana.
Police were investigating how the boat capsized. The 2,000-acre lake is near Marseilles, about 84 miles southwest of Chicago.