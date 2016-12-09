Georgia teen reportedly kidnapped by her friend's father

A Georgia teen missing for nearly a week apparently was kidnapped by the father of one of her friends, local media reported Thursday.

SAN DIEGO WOMAN’S BODY FOUND 2 YEARS AFTER DISAPPEARANCE; MURDER INVESTIGATION OPENED

Calah Waskow, 15, vanished from her home in Evans on Sunday. Investigators said 37-year-old Jason Johnson, from North Augusta, S.C., may have abducted her and that she was believed to be in "extreme danger," Fox Carolina reported.

"My daughter was friends with his daughter," Waskow's mother, Nora, told WRDW. "That's how he, I guess, got introduced to my daughter."

JURY VIEWS CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING SUSPECT'S CONFESSION: 'I HAD TO DO IT'

He was wanted on charges including aggravated child molestation, Fox 5 reported. Investigators warned the pair could have gone almost anywhere.

Johnson and the teen apparently had been seeing each other for a while, deputies told WRDW.

"I just really want him to bring my baby back home," Nora Waskow said. "I miss her so much and I'm really scared of what he could be doing to her right now."

On Thursday, South Carolina issued an Amber Alert and Georgia issued its equivalent -- a Levi's Call.

Waskow is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds with blonde, shoulder length hair and blue eyes, according to investigators. They say Johnson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has blue eyes and may have shaved his head.

The pair may be traveling in a tan 1998 Ford Crown Victoria with South Carolina tag KVJ240, according to police.

Evans is about 10 miles northwest of Augusta, near the South Carolina border.

Click for more from Fox Carolina.