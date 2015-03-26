Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update March 26, 2015

Ga. Authorities Have No Reported Plans to Deport Illegal Convicted in Deadly Hit-And-Run

By | Fox News
Celso Campo-Duartes

Georgia authorities have no reported plans to deport an illegal immigrant convicted in a deadly hit-and-run accident and arrested for multiple traffic violations, MyFoxAtlanta.com reported.

Celso Campo-Duartes was sentenced in 2008 to two years in prison and three years probation after he struck and killed a Georgia man and fled the scene of the accident, the station reported. Since his release from jail, Campo-Duartes, who is in the country illegally, was reportedly arrested three times for traffic violations.

Stacey Bourbonnais, a spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department, told the station that police handed Campo-Duartes over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for possible deportation in 2009 after he was arrested for driving without a license.

"The judge, I guess, allowed him to voluntarily deport. Obviously he didn't or if he did, he came back," Bourbonnais said.

Campo-Duartes is currently being held without bond on a probation violation at the Gwinnett County jail.

