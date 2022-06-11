Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College
Published

46 University of New Hampshire frat members accused of student hazing

University of New Hampshire college officials said the fraternity's headquarters gave notice of the hazing incident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire with student hazing stemming from an event in April.

The allegations are directed at members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s New Hampshire Beta Chapter, Durham police said Friday in a news release.

Police said they investigated the allegations involving new members of the fraternity at the SAE chapter house on April 13.

The warrants were issued June 7. Student hazing is a misdemeanor.

MISSOURI FRAT PLEDGE LOSES ABILITY TO WALK, TALK, SEE AFTER ALLEGED HAZING INCIDENT, ATTORNEY SAYS

A UNH spokesperson said Friday the school was made aware of the incident by the fraternity’s national headquarters, and immediately notified the local police.

The University of New Hampshire is preparing for students to return to campus for the fall semester. In Durham, N.H. on July 20, 2020

The University of New Hampshire is preparing for students to return to campus for the fall semester. In Durham, N.H. on July 20, 2020

"We have cooperated with police throughout the investigation and the fraternity was interim suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation," Erika Mantz said in a statement Friday. "We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process."

MINNESOTA TEEN WHO SUFFERED 'MASSIVE BRAIN DAMAGE' IN COLLEGE HAZING INCIDENT LEFT PERMANENTLY HURT: FAMILY

The national fraternity organization said it paused its investigation after the police started their own, and that it is cooperating with local authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sigma Alpha Epsilon denounces all acts of hazing and misconduct that do not represent the Fraternity’s values defined by our creed, The True Gentleman," Dave Pascarella, manager of communications, said in a statement.