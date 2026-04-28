Former FBI director James Comey's bombshell indictment and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Former FBI director James Comey faces new indictment

2. King Charles gifts piece of history with personal ties to Trump

3. Thune rips Johnson for sitting on DHS bill as shutdown hits 74 days



MAJOR HEADLINES

SHOWDOWN — President Trump sets hard line, warns Iran to comply with key demand as tensions escalate. Continue reading …

ROYAL RECEPTION — Trump was at his 'very best' welcoming King Charles to the White House, experts say. Continue reading …

BASELESS BUZZ — Conspiracy theories flood social media after alleged gunman targets Trump at gala. Continue reading …

BLITZ PACKAGE — FBI raids on alleged Somali fraudsters prompts stunning response from ex-Vikings star. Continue reading …

SAFARI SHOCK — Engagement trip ends in tragedy as missing ring fuels new questions. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

TPS TERMINATIONS — Supreme Court weighs Trump effort to terminate temporary protections for Haitian, Syrian migrants. Continue reading …

HOUSE OF CARDS — Johnson scrambles as Trump, Senate Republicans push House to fund DHS. Continue reading …

NEXT IN LINE — Warsh faces first big test on Capitol Hill as Trump’s Fed vision comes into focus. Continue reading …

NARRATIVE WARFARE — UN-backed data undercuts viral Gaza famine claims as child malnutrition falls. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

DOUBLE STANDARD — UCLA official warns conservative law students they face discipline for identifying liberal protesters. Continue reading …

NATION ON EDGE — Stephen A Smith rips 'lip service' on civility after being at WHCA Dinner shooting. Continue reading …

‘JUST DO YOUR JOB’ — Critics roast Chuck Todd for blaming Trump after WHCA Dinner shooting. Continue reading …

ON NOTICE — FCC calls in Disney's ABC stations for early license review amid Kimmel saga. Continue reading …

OPINION

ARTHUR HERMAN — Trump has Iran on the ropes — and critics still don’t get his edge. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ — A decade of Secret Service failure proves the agency is still in crisis. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

LOCKER ROOM DOUBT — Former PR exec predicts Vrabel resignation as new images with Dianna Russini pile up. Continue reading …

SNACK ATTACK — Dementia risk rises with common food type millions eat every day. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on baseball bests and restaurant revamps. Take the quiz here …

SUNKEN SECRETS — Long-lost warship destroyed by iconic naval commander discovered centuries later. Continue reading …

TOO HOT TO HANDLE — Lightning strikes dinosaur attraction. See video ...

WATCH

KING CHARLES III — We stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy. See video …

SEN. ERIC SCHMITT — ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ has metastasized after WHCA Dinner. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as federal raids on Minnesota businesses signal a nationwide crackdown on fraud and a push to eliminate waste. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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