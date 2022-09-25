Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida police intercept 87 pounds of marijuana at UPS facility

Florida police reportedly identified the suspects through the packages' tracking numbers

By Paul Best | Fox News
Florida law enforcement officials arrested two suspects this week after intercepting packages containing 87 pounds of marijuana at a UPS in a St. Petersburg suburb last year, according to reports. 

Bennie Neely, 41, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of trafficking in cannabis, a first-degree felony, and importation of marijuana, a third-degree felony, according to court records. 

Corey Jovan Brown, 38, was arrested on the same charges on Friday. 

NIH STUDY FINDS YOUNG AMERICANS USING MORE MARIJUANA AND HALLUCINOGENIC DRUGS THAN EVER BEFORE

Police originally located two large boxes containing 87 pounds of "marijuana plant material" on Feb. 13, 2021, at a UPS location in Pinellas Park, according to WFLA. 

The two men were identified as suspects through the tracking numbers on the shipments, according to the local news outlet. 

Both suspects have since been released on bond, according to court records. 

