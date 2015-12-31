Florida mother shoots and killed daughter she mistook for intruder

A woman visiting her mother and stepfather in central Florida for the holidays was shot and killed by her mother late Tuesday after she mistook the victim for an intruder, police said.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that a 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting in St. Cloud, approximately 25 miles southeast of Orlando.

St. Cloud police Sgt. Denise Roberts said Wednesday that the 45-year-old mother was asleep when she heard someone enter her home shortly before midnight Tuesday. The mother told police she heard footsteps approaching quickly so she fired a single shot.

Roberts said the daughter had been visiting from North Carolina and didn't live in the home.

St. Cloud police officials said the mother is a 911 dispatcher for Osceola County and her husband is a St. Cloud police corporal. Authorities have asked reporters not to identify the family members because of the husband's past work as an undercover narcotics officer.

Detectives were investigating the case but say the mother's story matches the evidence so far.

"At this time, the incident appears to be an accidental shooting," the news release said.

The state attorney's office will review the shooting to decide whether charges should be filed after the St. Cloud Police Department has completed its investigation.

Because the shooter wasn't a law enforcement officer, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will not be investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

