Florida man arrested in attempted kidnapping of child; detectives concerned there may be more victims

A Florida man seen on video attempting a broad daylight kidnapping of a child earlier this week has been arrested, and detectives say the suspect may have previously targeted other children.

Vinh Nguyen, 37, was arrested Tuesday, a day after surveillance cameras in the Azalea Park neighborhood of Orlando showed him approach a child, touch their shoulders and face, and attempt to lure the child into his SUV, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office released video of deputies escorting Nguyen into a patrol car. He is facing charges of false imprisonment, luring of a child and battery.

Detectives are concerned the suspect may be linked to other incidents, the sheriff’s office said.

Last year, a parent reportedly called authorities after Nguyen allegedly approached a 13-year-old and offered to give the child a ride to school, FOX35 Orlando reported.

Investigators are working to determine whether the suspect targeted any other victims and asked the public to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 with any information.