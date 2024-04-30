Florida man allegedly chucks pasta at driver during road rage over 'glaring headlights'

A Florida man is accused of tossing pasta with pasta sauce at another driver, striking him with the food through his open window, after becoming frustrated with "glaring headlights," according to officials.

Nolan Goins, 46, was arrested and charged with simple battery in connection with the incident.

The saucy attack happened at around 9 p.m. Thursday on Park Street near Bay Pines Boulevard in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

The road rage incident unfolded when Goins became enraged because of "glaring headlights," according to the affidavit.

Goins allegedly threw pasta with sauce through his passenger window and hit a man who was driving in another vehicle, the affidavit said.

The victim was not injured in the pasta attack, although he likely became covered in sauce on his arm, legs and torso, according to the affidavit.

Deputies later found Goins with pasta stains on the right sleeve of his shirt.

Goins was taken into custody, but was released Friday morning after posting $1,000 bond.