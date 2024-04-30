Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida man allegedly chucks pasta at driver during road rage over 'glaring headlights'

Nolan Goins, 46, was charged with simple battery

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man is accused of tossing pasta with pasta sauce at another driver, striking him with the food through his open window, after becoming frustrated with "glaring headlights," according to officials.

Nolan Goins, 46, was arrested and charged with simple battery in connection with the incident.

The saucy attack happened at around 9 p.m. Thursday on Park Street near Bay Pines Boulevard in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

2 CENTRAL FLORIDA DEPUTIES WOUNDED, SUSPECT DEAD AFTER PUBLIC PARK GUNFIGHT

Nolan Goins

Nolan Goins, 46, was arrested and charged with simple battery after allegedly throwing pasta and sauce at another driver during a road rage incident. (Pinellas County Sheriffs Office)

The road rage incident unfolded when Goins became enraged because of "glaring headlights," according to the affidavit.

Goins allegedly threw pasta with sauce through his passenger window and hit a man who was driving in another vehicle, the affidavit said.

The victim was not injured in the pasta attack, although he likely became covered in sauce on his arm, legs and torso, according to the affidavit.

FLORIDA WOMAN STABS MAN IN WILD WAWA RAMPAGE BEFORE THREATENING EMPLOYEES AND SMASHING COMPUTERS: POLICE

A Pinellas County Sheriff deputy parked along the road.

The road rage incident happened when Nolan Goins became enraged because of "glaring headlights," according to the affidavit. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies later found Goins with pasta stains on the right sleeve of his shirt.

Goins was taken into custody, but was released Friday morning after posting $1,000 bond.