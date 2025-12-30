Florida firefighters allegedly waterboarded, whipped rookie over TikTok video as 4 face criminal charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly a dozen firefighters and paramedics were fired, and four are facing criminal charges, after a 19-year-old rookie Florida firefighter was allegedly whipped and waterboarded in a violent hazing incident.

The teen firefighter told authorities he was hazed Nov. 26 during his second-ever shift at Marion County Fire Rescue’s Fire Station 21, nicknamed the "friendship" station, after colleagues tried to force him to unlock his phone to watch a viral video he posted on TikTok.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the incident began when four city employees at the firehouse wanted access to a TikTok video from the rookie and "chased him down" in the parking lot.

"Once they caught him, they removed his pants, took his belt, then began to strike him on the backside with that belt," Woods said during a news conference. "The phone was taken … While they were trying to get into the phone, they took it even a little bit further. They removed his underwear, and then again, began to strike him on his backside, on his bare skin."

Woods said the rookie was dragged through the parking lot, at which point someone retrieved a water bottle and a towel, and waterboarded him three times.

"The victim fought and refused to cooperate and made it abundantly clear to each of them that this was outside what he thought, maybe, could be perceived as something minor, and each of them should have known it," Woods said. "Unfortunately, they took it to this level."

Investigative interviews, transcripts and documents obtained by FOX 35 Orlando detail the alleged attack.

"One came behind me and like held my arms and then dragged me," the 19-year-old firefighter told investigators. "[Tate Trauthwein] takes my belt off my pants, and he starts whipping me in my front and then, after that, [Edward Kenny] kind of rolls over to the side a little bit and [Seth Day] grabs … kind of my leg."

"I was like, ‘ow, ow.' I'm like, ‘this really hurts.' I was like, ‘stop! stop!'" the rookie told investigators. "I couldn't breathe. … The only thing I said [after the alleged attack] was that I'm never working here again and then, after that, I left."

Ten employees were fired in total, including senior leadership at the station, and four employees were criminally charged on Nov. 26, according to records.

The 19-year-old firefighter is back at work continuing to serve the community, according to the fire department.

Tate Trauthwein, a 19-year-old firefighter/EMT who has been with the department for about a year, is charged with kidnapping, battery and robbery; Edward Kenny, a 22-year-old EMT who has been with the department for about three years, is charged with kidnapping, battery and robbery; Seth Day, a 22-year-old firefighter/EMT who has been with the department for about two years, is charged with kidnapping, battery and robbery; and Kaylee Bradley, a 25-year-old paramedic who has been with the department for about two years, is charged with robbery and principal accessory to robbery.

Bradley, who is accused of taking the rookie's phone and videotaping the assault, acknowledged roughhousing was common at the station, but told investigators some of the employees "went way too far," noting "that's past what they normally do as a joke," according to a video interview recorded by authorities.

Marion County Fire Chief James Banta said during the news conference the incident was a "disturbing violation of everything that this profession stands for."

"What occurred was unacceptable, inexcusable and fundamentally contrary to the core values of our fire department," Banta said. "Let me be absolutely clear, these individuals involved in this incident forfeited their right to wear the uniform the moment they chose an act and manner that endangered, harmed and betrayed a fellow firefighter. Their behavior does not reflect who we are and what we stand for in our community."

Banta added that, outside the ongoing criminal case, the fire department is reviewing the investigation completed by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, which "may include the actions or inactions of others who may have been aware and or present during this incident."

If additional policy violations are identified, Banta said further administrative actions will follow.

Investigations by the fire department and sheriff's office remain ongoing.