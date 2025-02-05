Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: 5 universities facing federal probe over antisemitism

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump Education Department launches probe into 'explosion of antisemitism' at 5 universities

- Trump cuts US off from UN Human Rights Council, bans UNRWA funding

- Jewish community responds to Trump pledge to deport pro-Hamas activists with student visas

TOP STORY: The federal Department of Education is probing five institutions of higher education with large-scale reports of alleged antisemitism after the 2023 deadly terrorist attack in Israel. Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota were all named in the investigation. "Too many universities have tolerated widespread antisemitic harassment and the illegal encampments that paralyzed campus life last year, driving Jewish life and religious expression underground," the department said in a statement.

VIDEO: Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his reaction and the fallout to President Donald Trump's proposed plan for Gaza and how the administration is reverting to the 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran. WATCH HERE:

UN-FRIENDING UN: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday ceasing U.S. engagement with the UN Human Rights Council and banning funding for the UN relief agency for Gaza. The U.S. has long accused the Human Rights Council of bias against Israel and turning a blind eye to other nations’ human rights abuses. The Biden administration paused funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after reports that some of its staffers were involved in some of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel.

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN: Jewish leaders praised President Donald Trump's executive order ordering law enforcement to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses, including removing pro-Hamas activists with student visas from the country. "As so much of the incitement against Jewish students on our nation’s campuses has originated from foreign, outside provocateurs, this step goes a long way towards returning sanity and decency to our nation’s college campuses," Sarah Stern, founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth, told Fox News Digital.

‘PHONY EXERCISE IN FUTILITY’: Experts are slamming a UN plan to fight antisemitism against Jews and Jewish institutions around the world because they say it fails to properly define the problem. "The UN says it is committed to educating U.N. staff about antisemitism without knowing what counts as antisemitism. Any actual educator gives that lesson plan an ‘F,’" said Anne Bayefsky, director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Ruby Chen, father of U.S. citizen and Hamas hostage Itay Chen, says President Trump can pull off a "deal of the century" in the Middle East.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "There is a very real threat posed to U.S. colleges by those who support terrorist organizations like Hamas. Many Jewish students have been living in fear for more than a year. Many have come to physical harm and suffered violence, intimidation, threats, alienation, and aggressive protests by those who came to the United States under the guise of receiving an education." - Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of the Jewish educational non-profit Aish.

