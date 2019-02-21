Jussie Smollett now facing felony criminal charges; AOC slammed after Amazon pullout from NYC deal

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

FELONY CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST JUSSIE SMOLLETT APPROVED, CHICAGO POLICE SAY: Authorities in Chicago on Wednesday approved felony criminal charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, hours after he was "officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation" for allegedly "filing a false police report" in connection with his Jan. 29 attack claims, police said.

The update in the case was provided on Twitter by Anthony Guglielmi, the department's chief communications officer, who said the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved the "Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report" charges.

OCASIO-CORTEZ SLAMMED ON BILLBOARD OVER ANTI-AMAZON PUSH IN NEW YORK CITY: ‘THANKS FOR NOTHING’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting some negative reviews in her home city.

Fresh off helping drive Amazon’s planned headquarters out of New York City, the rising Democratic star has inspired a billboard in Times Square.

“Amazon Pullout, Thanks for Nothing, AOC,” the billboard, located on 42nd Street near Eighth Avenue, reads. The high-visibility blast is funded by the Job Creators Network and will be up for all to see until next Wednesday.

MUELLER PROBE 'NEAR THE END GAME' AMID SHAKEUP AT DOJ, SOURCES SAY: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe is wrapping up soon, and a source familiar with the investigation tells Fox News it is "near the end game" -- although there has been no formal notification to President Trump's legal team that Mueller's work is completed.

Exiting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the Mueller probe for 18 months until the recent confirmation of AG William Barr, had said privately he intended to remain in his role until the Mueller report was delivered to Congress. On Tuesday, the White House announced that Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jeff Rosen would replace Rosenstein.

LARA LOGAN TELLS ‘HANNITY’ ABOUT RAMPANT LIBERAL, ANTI-TRUMP BIAS ACROSS NEWS MEDIA: ‘NOBODY OWNS ME’: Former CBS News foreign correspondent Lara Logan appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night to speak about what she claims is a rampant liberal and anti-Trump bias across the news media, but she proclaimed she is independent from the political spectrum.

“I want to say loudly and clearly: Nobody owns me,” she told host Sean Hannity. She said she doesn’t pretend not to have opinions, but the former war journalist said she refuses to fall into dishonesty.

KAMALA HARRIS’ DAD SAYS PARENTS ARE ‘TURNING IN THEIR GRAVE’ OVER HER COMMENTS ON WEED AND BEING JAMAICAN: The father of Sen. Kamala Harris is trying to distance himself from the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful after she said her pot smoking in college stemmed from her Jamaican heritage.

Harris, D-Calif., told the nationally syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club" earlier this month that she supports marijuana legalization at the federal level, and acknowledged that she's smoked pot in the past, saying: “I have. And I inhaled. I did inhale.”

"We're learning that he wants to sell books. This is the Comey playbook: You get fired, you write a book, you make up salacious allegations, and you do a massive media tour. It's no surprise, but I think we've got to remember who Andrew McCabe is. Investigators felt as though he mislead them. They said – the inspector general said, he lacked candor with them. And so this is a gentleman who has a history of misleading investigators, of not being straightforward, and so now he's doing everything he can to sell as many books as he can and make as much money." – Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, appearing on "America's Newsroom," discussing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's whirlwind media tour.

Pompeo: ISIS wife from Alabama will not be admitted to the US

Georgia woman, 79, reportedly shoots at suspected home intruder: ‘I got something for you’

Wisconsin high school cheerleaders received awards for biggest breasts, butt at banquet

Swalwell bypasses coffee inside Trump Tower, tweets about it

Tax service turns away gay couple, citing Indiana’s ‘religious freedom’ law

Uber Eats devouring McDonald’s franchise owners’ profits: ‘Bar Rescue’s’ Jon Taffer

Macy’s, Kohl’s ‘becoming yesterday’s news’: Former Toys R US CEO

Warren’s ‘wealth tax’ to face host of challenges

Pepsi’s new CEO just made his first big move

2000: Consumer advocate Ralph Nader announces his entry into the presidential race, bidding for the nomination of the Green Party.

1975: Former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman are sentenced to 2-1/2 to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each ended up serving a year-and-a-half).

1972: President Richard M. Nixon begins his historic visit to China as he and his wife, Pat, arrive in Beijing.

1965: Black Muslim leader and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, is shot to death inside Harlem's Audubon Ballroom in New York City by assassins identified as members of the Nation of Islam. (Three men are later convicted of murder and imprisoned; all are eventually paroled.)

1945: During the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima, the escort carrier USS Bismarck Sea is sunk by kamikazes, resulting in 318 deaths.

