Lara Logan tells 'Hannity' about rampant liberal, anti-Trump bias across news media: ‘Nobody owns me’

Former CBS News foreign correspondent Lara Logan appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night to speak about what she claims is a rampant liberal and anti-Trump bias across the news media, but she proclaimed she is independent from the political spectrum.

“I want to say loudly and clearly: Nobody owns me,” she told host Sean Hannity.

She said she doesn’t pretend not to have opinions, but the former war journalist said she refuses to fall into dishonesty.

Logan noted that journalistic standards have slipped and audiences know it.

She spoke about her work covering war, living five years in Iraq and one year in Afghanistan. She said she has been on a battlefield since 9/11 and she survived the Arab Spring uprisings.

“The media everywhere is mostly liberal. But in this country, 85 percent of journalists are registered Democrats. So that’s just a fact, right?” Logan, who is South African, previously asked on an episode of retired Navy SEAL Mike Ritland’s "Mike Drop" podcast.

During his show, Hannity concurred, wondering if it’s closer to 90 percent of journalists who identify as liberals.

Logan’s appearance on the Ritland podcast drew a huge backlash online.

“Unless you seek out Breitbart on your computer, you’re probably not even going to know what the other side is saying,” Logan said on the "Mike Drop" podcast.

“This is the problem that I have. There’s one Fox, and there’s many, many, many more organizations on the left,” Logan continued. “The problem is the weight of all these organizations on one side of the political spectrum. When you turn on your computer, or you walk past the TV, or you see a newspaper headline in the grocery store, if they’re all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it’s true. You don’t question it, because everyone is saying it.”

Hannity called her brave for the interview, which may mean career suicide for her.

“I am braced for fire and fury,” she said. “I can give you the script now. … It’s the same people all the time, and who say the same thing.”

She questioned where are the independent journalists who do more than repeat the same talking points.

“They can’t take down the substance,” she noted, so the liberal media resort to attacks on personality, integrity and reputation."