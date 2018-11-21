Exile won't stop Vietnamese blogger from highlighting abuses

A Vietnamese blogger says she will continue to highlight human rights abuses and other problems in her home country as she begins her life in exile in the United States.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh had been serving a 10-year prison sentence for documenting human rights abuses, but was released last month on the condition that she left Vietnam.

She and her family are living with a member of the blogging community in Houston while she applies for asylum in the U.S.

Since her arrival, Quynh has met with U.S. government and European Union officials and this week the Committee to Protect Journalists recognized her for her work.

The 39-year-old blogger, known by her pen name Me Nam or "Mother Mushroom," co-founded a network of bloggers and is very popular in Vietnam.