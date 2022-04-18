Ex-Russian foreign minister says Putin may use nukes; Ilhan Omar accused of hating Christians for Easter tweet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOREIGN MINISTER ASSESSES PUTIN – Vladimir Putin would only consider nuclear weapons in very specific circumstances, a former Russian foreign minister tells Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

‘WHY DO YOU HATE CHRISTIANS?’ - Rep. Ilhan Omar expressed outrage over a video of Christians singing on a plane, leading many Republicans to attack her anti-Christian bigotry. Continue reading …

BRUTAL DEATH - A 51-year-old Queens woman was found dead inside a duffel bag just blocks from her home shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Continue reading …

'WORSE TO COME' – An Oregon sheriff penned a letter to Portland residents warning that violent crime is reaching record heights and may only get worse. Continue reading …

RETURN TO WORK - A judge set a $25,000 bond for a suspect in a mall shooting that left 14 people injured, but the suspect will return to work with an ankle bracelet. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SELF-SERVE AND PROTECT - Rep. Cori Bush poured thousands more into private security during the first quarter, pushing security bills over $300,000 despite calls to defund police. Continue reading …

CRT TAKES OVER MATH – Florida's Department of Education rejected 41% of math textbooks for use in the state's public schools, citing critical race theory and other issues. Continue reading …

HAIL, NANCY - PBS' "Frontline" series’ highlighting the career of Nancy Pelosi praised the lawmaker as railing against the "white capitalist patriarchy" system. Continue reading …

BORDER TRAGEDY - Rep. Michael McCaul called the border crisis "probably the biggest human trafficking event of our lifetime." Continue reading …

BIDEN’S POLLING - A CNN panel blasted President Biden's lack of leadership and cratering political support in an analysis of his poor approval numbers. Continue reading …

MEDIA

BILLIONAIRE BUNCH - As Musk takes flak over his potential Twitter purchase, several liberal media organizations owned by billionaires don’t experience public pushback. Here are five. Continue reading …



STEVE HILTON - Fox News host blasted Biden for failing on his campaign promise to restore American strength on the global stage, calling his leadership a "joke." Continue reading …

ADAMS AGREES - NYC Mayor Eric Adams agreed with former NYPD commissioner William Bratton that progressive politics played a role in the increase of crime. Continue reading …

POMPEO'S TAKE - Mike Pompeo reacted to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson signaling her intent to apply for NATO membership. Continue reading …

TWITTER’ VALUE - Dan Bongino argued that the Twitter board isn't reluctant to accept Musk’s bid because of market value, but it is reluctant to let go of political "power." Continue reading …

OPINION

MAYORKAS MUST GO - All day and night, people from more than 100 different countries illegally flood across our southern border. Continue reading …



VIRGINIA GENTLES - Children across New Jersey are struggling to read, yet the state expects them to master confusing and convoluted tenets of gender ideology. Continue reading …

REV. ROBERT SIRICO - The Easter Bunny didn't die for our sins nor did he rise from the dead. Continue reading …

CHARLES MORAN - LGBT conservatives aren’t afraid to call out anyone on the Left who uses "equality" as a Trojan Horse to push a radical cultural agenda disconnected from actual LGBT rights. Continue reading …

JOE CONCHA - The meltdown over Elon Musk’s attempted hostile takeover of Twitter has made for the best unintentional comedy. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TAXES DUE - The tax filing season is officially coming to an end, but millions of Americans still need to file their returns to the IRS. Continue reading …

ONE COMMON FEATURE - A New York man cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals said that no matter where you go in the country, you’re likely see one thing: churches. Continue reading …

COURTNEY STODDEN - Writing a memoir "shined a light on" the alleged "grooming" Stodden experienced, which led to Stodden's marriage at 16. Continue reading …

TAX MAN COMETH - College athletes with NIL deals could face issues on Tax Day 2022, Florida attorney says. Continue reading …

ROYAL CARRIAGE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles while riding miniature Land Rovers at an Invictus Games event. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"That is how the world sees our respected president who has brought America back -- a mumbling, bumbling fool who doesn’t know who he is or what he’s talking about."

- STEVE HILTON

