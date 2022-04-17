Rep. McCaul calls out the Democrats, says they 'own' the border crisis and 'it didn't have to happen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, called the southern border crisis on Sunday "probably the biggest human trafficking event of our lifetime," and warned it was a problem which "every state in the country" will have to deal with, because of Democrat policies and the Biden administration plan to lift Title 42 in May.

"You have almost, I don't know, estimates of two to three million that have come in under this administration. With Title 42, that will be suspended in May, they are projecting 500,000 illegals coming in five weeks. You were a federal prosecutor, I was too, you can not sustain this," McCaul told "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy.

The Biden administration announced in April that they will be lifting the Title 42 public health order that was implemented in March 2020 to mitigate COVID-19, by quickly expelling illegal immigrants at the border. However, this announcement has drawn bipartisan criticism, over concerns it will cause a migrant surge.

The Texas lawmaker touted how border policies from the Trump administration, such as the Remain in Mexico policy "worked," because they stopped "85%" of migrants who were not legitimately seeking political asylum.

McCaul blasted Democrats for rescinding these policies and causing the "biggest human trafficking event of our lifetime" as well as a deadly fentanyl crisis.

"[W]e have seized enough to kill the entire population at the border seven times over with fentanyl," the Republican said, adding, "This is probably the biggest human trafficking event of our lifetime, and it didn't have to happen. That is the saddest thing about the whole situation."

He told Gowdy, "I'm in a border state, we have to absorb all this, but I would argue every state is a border state, they are not just staying in Texas, they are moving on to other states. And every state in the country is going to have to deal with this problem."

The show host noted how Democrats control the White House and both houses of Congress, so they don't need legislative help they need help deflecting blame for this crisis, or they will pay politically, come this November.

With President Biden and Vice President Harris's approval ratings falling to record lows, and record high inflation, election analysts have predicted the midterm elections will be a "bloodbath" for Democrats.

"They rescinded the [Trump administration] policies from day one. They own this. In terms of the midterm elections they do own it, they can fix it, but they don't want to," McCaul said.