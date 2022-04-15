Liberal meltdowns over Musk Twitter takeover are the best unintentional comedy ever: Concha

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The meltdown over Elon Musk’s attempted hostile takeover of Twitter has made for the best unintentional comedy.

Musk could be on his way to buying social media giant Twitter for $43 billion dollars! If approved, expect big changes in a hurry.

Starting with, one would suspect, the reinstatement of a certain former president.

Because Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist, maybe, just maybe, under his leadership, Twitter will get out of the business of censoring those on the right, or banning those who don’t conform to the whims of left-wing, blue-check Twitter.

MSNBC’S MIKA BRZEZINSKI SAYS ELON MUSK TWITTER TAKEOVER COULD SET ‘VERY DANGEROUS PRECEDENT’

Maybe stories that are problematic to Democrats in power won’t get squashed.

And this prospect is scary to "conservatives" like the Washington Post's Max Boot. He tweeted, "I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.

Frightened? And if Musk is successful, democracy will die in darkness? C’mon man!

Ok, how about Axios? They’re generally not insane in their reporting, right?

Well, here's what they had to say:

TOM BRADY ASKS ELON MUSK TO DO ONE THING IF TESLA CEO BUYS TWITTER

How about folks who teach journalism, like Jeff Jarvis of the City University of New York?

"Today on Twitter feels like the last evening in a Berlin nightclub at the twilight of Weimar Germany," he tweeted, drawing extensive mockery.

We can go on here, but they don’t call this a mini-monologue for nothing.

The bottom line here is this: More speech is always a good thing. Twitter, for far too long, has acted like a political organization, if that organization was located in North Korea.

Forget bias. The faceless Silicon Valley politburo members act like outright activists. Elon Musk, free speech champion, has seen enough.

And the good news is he has the cash to do something about it, all in the name of free speech.

That’s a good thing.