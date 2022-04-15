Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas must go and our visit to Yuma and San Diego proves it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee were once again on the southern border to assess the ongoing crisis.

Driving down a county road last week along the Arizona-Mexico border after 10 p.m. we rolled up on one group of 50 illegal migrants at the Morelos Dam near the city of Yuma, Arizona.

We then drove down the dirt road a few minutes away to a different gap in the wall and found another group of about 60 illegal migrants from Uzbekistan and Cuba.

MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS IN MARCH TOPPED 221,000, HIGHEST NUMBER SINCE BIDEN TOOK OFFICE

This is Joe Biden’s open border.

All day and all night, people from more than 100 different countries illegally flood across our southern border.

What one group witnessed on April 11 just happened to be in Yuma.

From Arizona, we moved on to California.

In San Diego, we were told that immigration authorities apprehend approximately 500 illegal aliens every day. And that doesn’t include the non-refugee-status-seeking Ukrainian entrants.

Here’s one more thing we learned when we visited San Diego. Right now, thousands of Ukrainians are flying from Europe to Cancun or Mexico City. They then make their way to Tijuana, Mexico, just south of San Diego. Officials believe that there are more than 3,000 Ukrainians waiting there to enter the United States. San Diego is able to process about 800 every day. It appears the cartels are leaving the Ukrainian migrants alone.

In the El Centro, California, sector officials interdict about 300 illegal aliens daily. Many of the people who illegally enter this area are trying to avoid capture. They are the ones who smuggle in drugs, terrorists and violent criminals and otherwise exploit human misery.

In one border town of the El Centro sector, Calexico, you can see the nation’s most polluted river. It is so contaminated that Border Patrol agents only enter it if they need to save an illegal alien’s life.

Environmentalists don’t seem to care about this unsafe waterway, or for that matter, any of the environmentally destructive trash left by millions of illegal border crossers.

Our congressional tour once again brought home the necessity to change our border policies.

The Biden administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, wants to make changes all right, but not the right ones.

Mayorkas has focused on Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents’ need to use politically correct pronouns, which was announced on March 31.

He has insisted that the authors of the U.S. Constitution had modern-leftist, social justice sensitivities like "equity." Which isn’t true. And, Mayorkas has quelled the enforcement function of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

None of the changes Mayorkas wants implemented are substantive nor will they help secure the border.

But, the biggest brainchild of the Biden "Open-the-Border Team" is to take away the final tool that has allowed CBP to turn away hundreds of thousands from entering the United States: Title 42.

Title 42 allows immediate refusal of entry on the basis of a communicable disease emergency. In this case, that is COVID. While Biden is wanting to extend mask wearing on airplanes, he and his incompetent Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky are giving the green light to millions of illegal border crossers.

It’s hard to conceive of a more self-immolating policy change.

At the same time, the Biden administration continues to thumb its nose at the court that ordered Mayorkas to reinstate the policy that requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico pending the outcome of their asylum application. This is known as the Migrant Protection Protocol or MPP.

Under former President Trump it took about 90 minutes to process an MPP applicant. Under Mayorkas and Biden, because of additional bureaucratic paperwork requirements, it takes about eight hours. That’s a devious way to claim compliance with the court mandate while actually preventing the program’s re-implementation.

Mayorkas must go. Even some Democrats like Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema agree that Title 42 must remain operative. The court must hold Biden, Mayorkas and others in contempt for violating the order to re-implement the MPP.

And that’s just for starters.

Because the officers in Yuma were overrun by the flood of illegal border crossers, each of the groups we encountered on our visit week was being watched by a single Border Patrol agent.

We came upon both groups around 10 p.m. Most other agents were already processing other illegal aliens and couldn’t assist. There would be no help, no back-up, and no one to transport these groups to the processing center for more than two hours.

It is obvious that Biden is more interested in the new "Gender-X" declaration on a U.S. passport, than securing our border and protecting Americans.

Republican Pete Sessions represents Texas' 17th District in the United States House of Representatives, Republican Glenn Grothman represents Wisconsin's 6th District in the United States House of Representatives, Republican Yvette Herrell represents New Mexico's 2nd District in the United States House of Representatives, Republican Byron Donalds represents Florida's 19th District in the United States House of Representatives, Republican Paul Gosar represents Arizona's 4th District in the United States House of Representatives. Republican James Comer represents Kentucky's 1st District in the United States House of Representatives where he serves as Ranking Member on the Oversight Committee.