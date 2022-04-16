Mike Pompeo slams Putin for claim about Finland and Sweden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" Saturday to react to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson signaling her intent to apply for NATO membership.

MIKE POMPEO: It's the case that I think Vladimir Putin can now see that NATO is real and serious, but I think he's always known this doesn't present an offensive threat to him. His claim that somehow NATO presents risk to the Russian people is just silliness. It's his excuse to attack what he's done here in Ukraine today. So, Sweden and Finland present no risk to Russia, to Vladimir Putin or to the Russian people. And we should welcome them. I think they can see that being in the mushy middle, being in some place as Ukraine was where it wasn't clear if the guarantees that had been made as part of the commitments in '94, the Budapest Memorandum, if they'd be real or not. I think those two countries can see that they are better to be with this powerful entity.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: