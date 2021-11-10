Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Ex-principal at Indiana elementary school charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

Ashley Breedlove's bond is currently set at $12,000

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
An ex-principal at Indianapolis elementary faces sexual misconduct with minor charges. Ashley Breedlove, 34, was arrested on five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. 

Breedlove can face up to 12 years in prison for a Level 4 felony for one of the charges. With the other four felonies, she faces multiple six-year sentences.

According to Fox 59, the Union County school superintendent, Michael Huber, released a statement in regards to investigating the incident. 

"Due to the ongoing investigation, the Union School Corporation policy is that we will have no further comments on these allegations at this time."

Huber continued: "Providing a safe school environment and a high-quality education to our students have always been paramount. With this in mind, Union School Corporation supports the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office."

Ashley Breedlove's bond is set at $12,000.