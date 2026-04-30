GOP lawmakers seek to defund HBCU after it canceled Republican's commencement speech

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South Carolina Republicans are pushing to strip funding from the state’s only public HBCU after the university rescinded Republican Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette’s commencement invitation following student protests and security concerns.

What began as a student protest over a conservative commencement speaker, resulted in "credible safety threats," according to Evette, who spoke to Fox News Digital after her commencement address at South Carolina State University was canceled. Following an uproar from students, who decried Evette's views on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), abortion and her support for President Donald Trump, among other issues, the University president put out a statement indicating that "out of an abundance of caution for safety" the college would be "mov[ing] in a different direction for this Spring commencement."

"From the outset, our decision to invite Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette as our Spring 2026 Commencement speaker was rooted in her record as a business leader and entrepreneur. As the founder and former CEO of a company that grew from a startup into a billion-dollar enterprise, she represents the kind of innovation, resilience and real-world achievement that aligns with the aspirations of our graduates," the statement read. "We are grateful to Lt. Gov. Evette for her willingness to engage with our students and for her time and consideration in accepting the invitation."

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Pressure from students, including multiple protests around South Carolina State's campus, led up to the ultimate decision to rescind the invitation for Evette, which the Lt. Gov. said was sent to her in December.

Evette described the protesters as a "woke mob," earning her backlash, but she refused to back down from the statement when talking to Fox News Digital. According to Evette, attorneys from South Carolina State called attorneys in her office, telling them the reason for canceling the event was due to "credible threats."

"It's what we've seen all across the country," Evette, who is also running for governor in The Palmetto State, told Fox News Digital. "Somebody with a conservative point of view shows up and everybody wants to cancel them. We saw it with Charlie Kirk, and we saw with Riley Gaines, and we've seen it with Ben Shapiro. I never thought I'd be in that kind of list, but here we are and it's a real shame and it has to end."

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Alexander Conyers, South Carolina State University's President, announced the decision to rescind Evette's invitation to a round of applause from students — a decision he said he made personally. In video of the announcement caught by local news, Conyers said he doesn't want people to think students at South Carolina State are "thugs" or a mob."

"We are not a mob. We are just aware," South Carolina State University students, who repeatedly insisted their protests were peaceful, could be heard chanting as they marched in large groups around campus, seen in video shared by local South Carolina reporter Michael White.

"Hey, hey! Ho! Ho! Pamela Evette gots to go!," the crowds chanted, including at night, around campus.

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In another alleged sit-in-style protest, students were filmed inside a campus building decrying Trump as a pedophile, bigot, racist and a supporter of the police.

"Being conservative is not the issue — that's alright, we all have our own political views. But she's explicitly said 'I am a Trump conservative.' Okay, if you believe in Trump you support pedophilia, you support bigotry, you support racism, what else, pro-police — the same police that's killing our people — and also she supports ICE," one of the sit-in protesters can be heard saying in a video circulating on social media. "She also would like to have — because I'm going to say a concentration camp — that's not what they calling it but you all want to bring on of those here to or state. We don't believe in that."

Zaria Tucker, the South Carolina State Student Government Association President, echoed the point about students' anger not being about politics during an address at a board of trustees meeting.

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"Commencement is not about politics, but more about representation. What we need as students. Not someone to come and tell us what they need to do as governor, or another position that they're running for in this state," Tucker said in the video shared online by White. "But, more to uplift us as students. So, necessarily, that's what the main goal will always be, as the Student Government Association president."

In response to the decision from Conyers and South Carolina State University, Republican state legislators from the House Freedom Caucus called the decision by the college "shameful" and "inexcusable" that the university had to cancel Evette's speech "because her safety could not be guaranteed on a state-funded campus."

The letter ended by requesting that "no funding" be included in the upcoming version of the state's funding.

"If the Lt. Gov. of South Carolina is unwelcome due to different political ideologies and an inability to keep her safe, it is time to defund and reevaluate.," the letter, signed by nine GOP South Carolina State legislators, concluded.

During Evette's comments to Fox News Digital she said that she and current South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster have always ensured Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the state are funded, noting that despite a Republican super majority in the state legislature "we have been very supportive." Evette added that President Trump "has done more for them than any president and in history."

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Meanwhile, the school invited former Democratic Party President Joe Biden to speak at their commencement ceremony in 2021, when Conyers was interim president of the school at the time.

"Where is the faculty and where is the leadership and why aren't they setting the record straight why do these young people who obviously are very bright — they're graduating college — not know these basic facts about what's happening at the university they're attending."