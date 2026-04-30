Crockett ripped for latest 'low IQ' jab at paralyzed Texas governor following ‘Hot Wheels’ fallout

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Outgoing Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is drawing fresh criticism after appearing to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability, reopening scrutiny over her past remarks about the paralyzed governor.

"It was a tree that ended up making [Abbott] a part of the DEI class, just so y’all know. He is DEI, yes, because he is uniquely-abled or actually he ain’t abled, child," said Crockett in a video posted to her X account on Wednesday.

Crockett claimed Abbott became "wealthy after legislation allowed him to sue" following an incident when a tree fell and crippled him while on a jog. The incident left Abbott partially paralyzed and wheelchair-bound at the age of 26.

Crockett’s comments on Abbott's disability follow outrage over her "Governor Hot Wheels" remark in 2025, which the lawmaker denied was tied to the Republican governor's disability.

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The office of the governor directed Fox News Digital to Abbott’s X post when approached for additional comment on the matter.

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"Uniquely abled," wrote the governor along with an AI photo of him in a superhero suit while in his wheelchair.

Critics called the remarks "low IQ" on social media or responded with their own mockery and confusion.

"'I only mocked a paraplegic and suddenly people have a problem with me,'" said Fox News Contributor Joe Concha quipped on X.

"Uh. What." one account posted.

"How does she think of this ridiculous stuff she says," another account posted.

"DEI? Disgraced Jasmine Crockett claims Governor Abbott is a DEI hire as a result of his disability," X account Amuse wrote.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office on Thursday for additional comment.

Last year, Crockett landed in hot water for another comment about Abbott that was viewed as a jab at his disability.

"We in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey!" she said, laughing.

Crockett issued a statement at the time, without an apology, and said she "wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition," but his policies to deport illegal immigrants.

"At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged," she added.

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Crockett launched a Senate bid but lost the Democratic primary in March and did not seek re-election to her House seat, bringing her time in Congress to an end in 2027.