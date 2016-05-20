Documents: Gag, chains in van of man charged in kidnapping

Documents show a ball gag, chains, mask and a bar with wrist restraints were in a van owned by a 46-year-old Michigan man accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl last month.

The items seized by police from Jeffrey Willis' vehicle and his Muskegon Township home were listed in transcripts from a probable cause statement released Friday. A message was left for the public defender's office seeking comment on Willis' behalf.

The documents say a pistol, ammunition and syringes with liquid were also in the van. Child pornography and videos of bound women were in his home.

Willis is charged with kidnapping and other crimes in the attempted abduction.

He's also being investigated in the 2013 disappearance of then-25-year-old Jessica Heeringa and the 2014 death of 36-year-old Rebekah Bletsch.