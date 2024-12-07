Dallas Police employee fired after allegedly lying about college degree

An employee at the Dallas Police Department was fired following accusations that she lied about her college degree to receive a promotion.

Gina Fowler-Strickland, who was a police report representative, was terminated on Thursday after a disciplinary hearing with the police chief, Fox 4 reported.

The police department said Strickland was fired for "engaging in adverse conduct when she was arrested for the offense of fraudulent, substandard or fictitious degree."

Strickland was charged in June 2023 with fraud/fictitious degree over allegations she was lying about a postsecondary degree to receive a promotion a year before, court records show, according to Fox 4.

She failed to show up to a court hearing, and a warrant was issued for her arrest in September. The warrant, however, was later recalled, although it is unclear why.

Court records revealed that the district attorney's office eventually dismissed the charge in November after Strickland completed a pre-trial intervention program.

In Texas, lying about a postsecondary degree to receive a job or a promotion is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.