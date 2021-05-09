Expand / Collapse search
Denver police officer shot while investigating trespassing report; manhunt underway for suspect

The officer was reportedly responding to a trespassing call

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A manhunt got underway in Denver on Saturday night after a city police officer was shot in a leg while on duty.

The unidentified officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. Police were searching for the suspect in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

The officer was hit while responding to a trespassing call, FOX 31 in Denver reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

