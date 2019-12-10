Democrats expected to announce articles of impeachment against Trump; FISA report fallout - what's next?

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Tuesday ...

Democrats expected to announce at least two articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday

House Democrats are preparing to announce at least two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, Fox News has learned. The articles of impeachment will focus on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, but all details aren’t settled yet, Fox News is told. A markup session by the Judiciary Committee to prepare the articles would come either Wednesday or Thursday.

Notably absent from the planned charges was a "bribery" count. Democrats had repeatedly accused the president of essentially bribing Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, and even floated the idea of drafting an article of impeachment to that effect. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office on Monday after a daylong - - and heated -- Judiciary Committee hearing that laid out the case against Trump as Democrats warned of the supposed risk his actions toward Ukraine have posed to U.S. elections and national security.

The chairmen left the meeting late Monday at the Capitol with some saying an announcement would come in the morning. What remained uncertain was whether Pelosi would reach beyond the Ukraine probe to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings of Trump's actions in his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Click here for more on our top story.

All eyes on Durham after rebuke of DOJ watch report's findings in Russia investigation probe

The Justice Department’s inspector general, in a long-awaited review concerning the origins of the Russia investigation, determined in a report released Monday that the FBI complied with policies in launching the politically explosive probe -- but also flagged "significant concerns with how certain aspects of the investigation were conducted and supervised."

Specifically, Michael Horowitz's report concluded that investigators found no intentional misconduct or political bias surrounding the probe's launch and efforts to seek a controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the early months of the investigation. Click here to read the DOJ inspector general's report.

John Durham, the U.S. attorney who is conducting a separate, wide-ranging investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, released a rare statement Monday saying he disagrees with conclusions of the so-called FISA report. Now speculation is swirling over what Durham has uncovered in his ongoing review into potential surveillance abuses against President Trump's team.

Durham's inquiry has had a broader scope than Horowitz's, including a focus on foreign actors as well as the CIA, while Horowitz concentrated his attention on the DOJ and FBI. Also, Durham's criminal review has had additional investigative resources not available to Horowitz. Click here for more | 7 takeaways from DOJ watchdog's Russia probe review

Spygate, the sequel? Patriots caught videotaping Bengals after 'unintended oversight'

The New England Patriots, still somewhat haunted by the 2007 Spygate scandal, has to deal with a new report that said a video crew working for the team filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Sunday's game.

The latest allegations came to light when Bengals coach Zac Taylor, whose team plays New England on Sunday, confirmed that the league was investigating the crew's activities. The Patriots said in a social media post that a three-person crew for a web series titled "Do Your Job" "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box" as part of a feature on the scouting department.

The filming took place "without specific knowledge of league rules," the statement said. Click here for more.



Tulsi Gabbard opts out of next Dem debate as poll deadline looms.

American couple on honeymoon seriously injured in

Gunman opens fire inside Czech hospital, kills at least 6.

Fox News' Pete Hegseth responds to being kicked off Twitter after Pensacola attack tweet.

US government repeatedly misled Americans on war in Afghanistan as top officials vented in private: Report.

Vanna White hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' for the first time.

Trump, Pompeo to meet Russia's Lavrov.

McAfee considering a combination with NortonLifeLock.

These are the 5 states with the rosiest economic outlooks.



Laura Ingraham questioned how DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz could conclude that there was no political bias in the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation and said Democrats "should not breathe a sigh of relief" from his report.

