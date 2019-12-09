Pete Hegseth responds to being kicked off Twitter after Pensacola attack tweet

Fox News host Pete Hegseth reacted to being banned from Twitter after posting part of the Pensacola, Fla., attacker's manifesto, including a portion that gave radical Islam as a motive.

Last week, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a Saudi aviation student, killed three people at Naval Air Station Pensacola, 20 miles east of the Alabama state line.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," host Tucker Carlson on Monday said Hegseth was suspended for purportedly "violating company rules against threatening or promoting terrorism."

Hegseth said he doesn't understand that explanation, in that he was just sharing what the attacker had written in his manifesto.

"I simply posted the words of the terrorist who killed three Americans in a terrorist attack -- yet I’m violating the Twitter policy on terrorism and therefore I am banned?" Hegseth asked incredulously.

NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA SHOOTER WAS SAUDI AVIATION STUDENT, INVESTIGATORS EYE POTENTIAL TERROR LINK

"If we live in a country where we can’t know why people attack us and why they did it, why are we here?"

Hegseth, who served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan, added he shies away from "play[ing] the veteran card" but told Carlson he therefore has a greater understanding of what radical Islamic extremists' ideology and goals are.

"I served in Iraq and Afghanistan, I guarded these guys at Guantanamo Bay. I know what they want to do to us. If we can't share that with the American people... then we're going to get the false narrative of the P.C. folks from Silicon Valley every single day of the week," he said.

"If they'll ban me, they'll ban anybody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hegseth also said that Twitter told him if he deletes the tweet he can regain his presence on the platform.

"If I don't, then I'm gone," he remarked. "Of course I'm not going to delete the tweet."

He added that he is one of many people who have been reprimanded by social media companies, and is making news because he has a high profile, as a journalist.

"It's not the people who have a profile, its the thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds and thousands of Americans who share stuff about radical Islam, which is taboo, who are blocked every single day."