Gunman opens fire inside Czech hospital, kills at least 4

At least four people were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic, officials said.

Two others were seriously injured.

Officials say the shooter is at large. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 220 miles east of Prague. The Sun, a British newspaper, reported that patients have been evacuated from the building.

Jan Hamacek, the country’s interior minister, told CT24: "There is a regional police intervention unit and a rapid deployment unit" deployed at the scene.

