Dem-run states used COVID-19 relief to push CRT in schools; Plan to block Musk Twitter buy shot down

‘IMPLICIT BIAS TRAINING' - Blue states across the country are using billions of taxpayer dollars from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to push CRT in public schools. Continue reading …



‘ABSURD’ INTERVENTION - Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, rejected a left-leaning group's claim that the FCC has authority to block Musk's purchase of Twitter because he owns Starlink. Continue reading …

VOTER PRIORITIES - Georgetown University students told Fox News COVID-19 and climate change are their top priorities headed into the midterm elections. Continue reading …

MOTION TABLED - The Kenosha Parks Commission in Wisconsin, tabled a proposal for a memorial tree, plaque to honor one of the men Kyle Rittenhouse killed. Continue reading …

‘WATCHED HIM BURN’ - Connecticut boy, 6, was burned by a bully after being hit with tennis ball doused in gasoline, his family said. Continue reading …

POLITICS

LEADER APPLAUDED - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received a ‘standing ovation’ during GOP meeting after leaked audio tapes released. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Fox host told viewers Left "lost the battle" with Twitter, adding Elon Musk's purchase of the social platform will make it "fair and balanced." Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host laid out how Democrats are going into panic mode over Twitter's new ownership as their popularity caves on all fronts. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Because migrants are gaming asylum laws, Title 42 is about to be reversed, and the borders will be open once again, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …

DEMANDING ANSWERS - Sen. Josh Hawley wrote to Google’s CEO demanding answers to tech giant's email spam filtering algorithms exhibiting political bias. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

ONE-HIT WONDER - Biden hasn't done a formal, sit-down television interview since he spoke with NBC's Lester Holt on Feb. 10 -- 78 days ago. Continue reading …



THE MEDIA'S MUSK MELTDOWN - MSNBC, CBS, The View panic over ‘misinformation,’ free speech on Musk-owned Twitter. Continue reading …

STANDING STRONG - Journalist Saagar Enjeti won’t let The Washington Post accuse him of harassing a Twitter executive because he tweeted criticism of her decisions. Continue reading …

NO JOY - MSNBC host Joy Reid’s "ReidOut" finished April with its smallest monthly audience in the far-left program’s nearly two-year history. Continue reading …

MUSK CRITIQUE - Mainstream reporters smeared Musk for his takeover of Twitter, accusing him of attacking, harassing employees because he critiqued their behavior. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE PENCE – The U.S. Supreme Court can step in and save religious liberty for football coaches, and all Americans, after a coach was fired for private prayers after games. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - At this point, it's almost impossible to take any of these people [public health officials] seriously and that is not a good thing. It's a bad thing. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The Fox News host claims it's the Left acting as censor now, claiming that words are weapons. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH - Republicans, Reagan still has lessons to teach us if we want to build an American majority. Continue reading …

DAVID N. BOSSIE - Appointing an independent special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden is simply the right thing to do. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SHUTTERING OIL REFINERIES – Expert says American oil refineries are shuttering amid Biden's hostile fossil fuel policies, adding to pain at pump for consumers. Continue reading …



IT’S NFL DRAFT NIGHT - The 2022 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas tonight and workers created a very thematic stage and area that will represent the city well. Continue reading …

GDP SLOWS - The U.S. economy likely slowed to a crawl during the first three months of the year, dampened by a record U.S. trade deficit and slower inventory growth. Continue reading …

SHRINKING NAVY VET – A retired Navy veteran decided to make a strong lifestyle change – and the results were a 70-lb. weight loss. Continue reading …

‘A BEAUTIFUL RELATIONSHIP’ - What to know about Elon Musk's relationship with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife now that the Tesla chief will not testify in contentious trial. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Elon Musk bought Twitter. It's his now. That is a fact. You cannot go back."

- JESSE WATTERS

