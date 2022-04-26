On Hunter Biden, White House can run but it cannot hide much longer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the old saying goes, the chickens are finally coming home to roost. The revelation that a close business associate of Hunter Biden’s was granted access to the Obama-Biden White House on nearly 20 occasions is the just latest shoe to drop in a Pulitzer Prize-worthy story of power and corruption that’s becoming known simply as "Biden, Inc."

This new disclosure is part of the shady operation that the mainstream media ignored for years to cover for Joe Biden -- is now picking up steam at the worst possible time for the president.

It’s a textbook case of the Washington swamp at its worst and how the politically connected cash in on family members who are elected to high office year after year. And it’s high time for the Biden White House to finally start answering questions.

Richard Nixon answered questions about Watergate. Ronald Reagan answered questions about Iran-Contra. Bill and Hillary Clinton answered questions about Whitewater. Donald Trump answered more questions than any president ever about every topic imaginable. So, why does Joe Biden continue to get the kid gloves treatment?

The White House press corps must make life difficult for this White House on the issue of alleged Biden family corruption because it’s their job to do so, period.

The days of arrogant Press Secretary Jen Psaki being let off the hook by her pals in the liberal media must come to an end. This is a serious matter that must be dealt with in an up front and transparent manner.

Attorney General Merrick Garland should start by getting his department’s investigation of Hunter Biden out of the hands of President Biden and his political cronies in the West Wing.

It’s a nice talking point, but it doesn’t matter that the U.S. attorney in Delaware who’s conducting the investigation is a Trump appointee; what matters is that the Biden Justice Department cannot be trusted to oversee an investigation into a member of the president’s family -- or potentially the president himself. It’s a crystal clear conflict of interest and is the very reason that the special counsel statute exists in the first place.

Appointing an independent special counsel in this case is simply the right thing to do. Refusing to do so is part of the reason why a whopping 56 percent of the American people "don’t trust the government much or at all" to do what is right according to recent survey data.

Furthermore, House Republicans should be putting pressure on the Democrat-controlled Congress to start asking questions about Hunter Biden now -- or it’s going to make the tsunami that’s coming their way in November that much worse.

Never before has a party in control of Congress been allowed to ignore a story of this magnitude. Hunter’s international business ties to China, Russia and Ukraine alone are enough for even a casual observer to wonder if President Biden is compromised.

Many believe that the Biden family’s financial connections to our adversaries are a threat to U.S. national security and that it’s long past time for Congress to fulfil its constitutional oversight duty -- regardless of who’s in the majority.

Surely the Pelosi-controlled House of Representatives can handle more than just the January 6 Committee’s nonstop harassment of former President Trump.

If only the biased media had done its job on the Biden family corruption story from the get-go.

If only Big Tech hadn’t censored the story about Hunter’s laptop for so long. If only the Trump-hating Washington establishment hadn’t falsely labeled it Russia disinformation.

If this story had been investigated then, what’s been revealed this week and what’s in store in the weeks to come would have come out a long time ago; and it wouldn’t be putting Biden’s presidency in jeopardy. The cover-up is almost always worse than the crime -- and much more politically costly.

In August 1974, President Richard Nixon resigned the presidency because he realized he was going to be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate.

Now fast-forward to 2022. Biden family corruption makes Watergate look like a parking citation. And let’s face reality; it’s only going to get worse when Republicans take back the majority in Congress and start exercising their subpoena and deposition authority.

Joe Biden should consider following in the footsteps of Tricky Dick -- it might also save the Democratic Party in the process.

