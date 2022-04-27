Ingraham: Most migrants are gaming our asylum laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham analyzed how DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed that domestic violent extremism was the biggest threat to the United States on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Translation: You should be far more afraid of your fellow Americans than the millions of illegal aliens being bused and flown all over the country in the middle of the night. Got it? Of course, we all know that under Biden, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, he's not really in charge of the southern border.

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE LEFT'S CONTROL OVER WASHINGTON IS GETTING SHAKIER

As a practical matter, the Mexican drug syndicates are. Millions of illegals have already crossed our border since Biden came into office. In just the month of March, Customs and Border Protection say they encountered more than 221,000 illegals. Now, to give you a sense of how staggering this number is, when Trump declared the border situation an emergency, which is three years ago, the number of monthly apprehensions then had hit 76,000.

Now because most migrants are gaming our asylum laws, one of the few tools that Border Patrol agents had under Biden was Title 42, which was the Trump rule that allowed for immediate turnaround of migrants at the border due to these COVID concerns. And to understand how significant this tool is, in March, 109,549 encounters, 50% of the total were processed for expulsion under Title 42. Twenty-one percent of all family unit individuals were processed for expulsion under Title 42 as well.

You understand that? Two-hundred twenty-thousand — about half immediately turn back, not bused around the country because of Title 42. Biden wants to get rid of that. And of course, because his team believes borders are immoral, they are in full support of dropping Title 42. But because they know just how detrimental this will be to all Americans, they're passing the buck.

