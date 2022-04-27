Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Hannity: Democrats are in a state of panic

Hannity slams the crumbling left as polls dive and the media no longer belongs to them

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Conservative users on Twitter ‘miraculously’ gained followers after Musk takeover: Hannity

Sean Hannity discusses the various liberal figures who are voicing concern over Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity laid out how Democrats are going into panic mode over Twitter's new ownership as their popularity caves on all fronts on ‘Hannity.’

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, Democrats, they are in a state of panic. Their far left ideology is unpopular. Their policies are a disaster. Their president. Well, most Americans agree, is mentally unfit. Their vice president is incompetent. Their poll numbers are worse than ever. And now their precious Twitter is under new ownership. 

HANNITY: LIBERALS ARE ON DAY TWO OF A FULL FLEDGED PUBLIC MELTDOWN

Now, the days of arbitrarily banning or censoring speech appear to be over. Free speech, according to Elon Musk, is coming to Twitter. And high in their ivory tower, America's ever so fragile left-liberals, they can't seem to handle it emotionally. It's getting funny. Now, notorious fraud Elizabeth Warren called it "dangerous for our democracy" and then threatened to take Elon Musk's wealth by force. Let's just take all his money, we'll steal it. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

This article was written by Fox News staff.