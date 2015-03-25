DC police can arrest tourists with empty bullet casings

Police in Washington, a city known for its tough anti-gun laws, has a little-known law that enables police to arrest non-residents caught carrying a spent bullet or shotgun casing that can result in a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Washington Examiner, citing a new book by Emily Miller called "Emily Gets Her Gun…But Obama Wants to Take Yours," points out that these spent shell casings are considered ammunition, hence illegal to possess "unless you are a resident and have a gun registration certificate."

The report describes an Army Specialist who almost lost his job due to a 2011 arrest when he accidentally carried a handful of bullets, no gun, in his backpack to a meeting at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.