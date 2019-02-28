Correction: Elderly Man Beaten story

In a story Feb. 28 about the sentencing of a California woman in the beating of an elderly man, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the case wasn't prosecuted as a hate crime. Prosecutors added hate crime allegations in an amended complaint but they were not part of the plea agreement that ended the case.

California woman gets 15 years in elderly man's beating

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating of a 92-year-old man that was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Thirty-year-old Laquisha Jones was sentenced Thursday following her no contest plea to elder abuse in December.

Prosecutors say Jones severely beat Rodolfo Rodriguez in the face with a brick on July 4 as the man was taking a walk. They say Rodriguez did nothing to provoke the attack.

A witness recorded video of Rodriguez as he sat dazed, his face bloodied, after being beaten. The witness, Misbel Borjas, also took a photo of a woman with a brick in her hand.

Borjas says Jones yelled at Rodriguez: "Go back to your country."

Prosecutors added hate crime allegations in an amended complaint, but they were not part of the plea agreement that ended the case.