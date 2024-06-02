Corral Fire in California burns 11K acres, forces evacuations

A wind-driven wildfire in Tracy, California, burned 11,000 acres and forced many residents to evacuate on Saturday.

The Corral Fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. east of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's Site 300. It reached nearly 11,050 acres, with 13% containment, at 11:30 p.m., California Fire said on its website.

Residents east of Highway 580 between Corral Hollow Road and South Tracy Boulevard were the first to be instructed to leave by the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, according to KTVU and CBS News.

The evacuations were then expanded to people living west of the California Aqueduct, west to Alameda County and south to Stanislaus County, the county office said on social media.

A temporary evacuation station was established at Larch Clover Community Center.

Two firefighters suffered burn injuries on Saturday, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

Site 300 houses facilities to support the development of explosive materials and hydrodynamic testing and diagnostics, according to the laboratory's website. The facility assesses the operation of non-nuclear weapon components through hydrodynamic testing and tests new conventional explosives for use as part of the nuclear stockpile.

Winds in the hills west of Tracy were estimated at 20 to 25 mph, with gusting to 43 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The cause of the fire is unclear.