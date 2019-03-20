Confederate monument in North Carolina vandalized again

A Confederate monument in a North Carolina city has been splashed with paint for the second time in seven months.

News outlets report the "Fame" monument was vandalized with yellow paint sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Salisbury city crews told the Salisbury Post they're not responsible for removing the paint, as the statue is on private property and owned by a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. When the statue depicting an angel cradling a soldier was vandalized in August, residents and a pressure washing company cleaned it.

The downtown site of the monument was designated in 1908, but no formal deed or transfer of ownership for the property exists.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy also owned the monument on private property that was recently removed in Winston-Salem.