US

Coast Guard investigators release chilling audio of Titan submersible implosion

Recorder was 900 miles from Titan implosion site

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
NOAA releases sounds of Titan submersible implosion Video

NOAA releases sounds of Titan submersible implosion

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recorder picked up the eerie audio of the Titan submersible implosion on June 18, 2023.

Newly released audio from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) audio recorder documented the eerie suspected sounds of the Titan submersible implosion in 2023.

The moored passive acoustic recorder was about 900 miles from the Titan submersible implosion site, according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Titan Marine Board of Investigation (MBI).

In the audio recording, posted on defense websites on Friday, listeners can hear what sounds like static, followed by a loud roar of thunder.

Titan-Wreckage-1

The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) releases remotely operated vehicle footage of the Titan submersible’s aft dome, aft ring, hull remnants and carbon fiber debris on the seafloor before upcoming technical testimony for the Titan MBI hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2024. This video led to conclusive evidence of the catastrophic loss of the Titan and the death of all five members aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Pelagic Research Services)

COAST GUARD OFFERS UPDATE ON DEADLY TITAN SUBMERSIBLE IMPLOSION NEARLY ONE YEAR LATER

After a few seconds of reverb, the audio goes silent.

The MBI released the audio as part of the investigation and as an investigation exhibit, according to officials. The recording was provided to the MBI by NOAA, which approved its use in the investigation and public release. 

The audio was posted on the Coast Guard Titan MBI website, the Coast Guard Maritime Commons X account, and DVIDS. 

The tragedy happened as the vessel traveled to the Titanic site on June 18, 2023. It was less than two hours into its descent.

Titan-Submersible-Tail-Cone

An image of the Titan tail cone sitting at the bottom of the ocean, as seen in June 2023. (US Coast Guard / Pelagic Research Services)

OHIO BILLIONAIRE PLANNING ‘RETURN TO THE TITANIC’ DESPITE DOOMED TITAN SUBMERSIBLE VOYAGE

Five people were killed, including U.K. billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate co-founder and CEO Stockton Rush, father-son pair Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, and French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

Titan's crew relayed "all good here" in one of its final messages before the implosion, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The Titan submersible is seen underwater

General view of the Titan submersible in the Bahamas in May 2018. The Titan imploded during a mission to view the Titanic on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Becky Kagan Schott)

Reports show the Titan was exposed to the elements for seven months prior to the disaster, and its hull was not reviewed by third parties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.