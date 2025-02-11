Coast Guard investigators release chilling audio of Titan submersible implosion

Newly released audio from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) audio recorder documented the eerie suspected sounds of the Titan submersible implosion in 2023.

The moored passive acoustic recorder was about 900 miles from the Titan submersible implosion site, according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Titan Marine Board of Investigation (MBI).

In the audio recording, posted on defense websites on Friday, listeners can hear what sounds like static, followed by a loud roar of thunder.

After a few seconds of reverb, the audio goes silent.

The MBI released the audio as part of the investigation and as an investigation exhibit, according to officials. The recording was provided to the MBI by NOAA, which approved its use in the investigation and public release.

The audio was posted on the Coast Guard Titan MBI website, the Coast Guard Maritime Commons X account, and DVIDS.

The tragedy happened as the vessel traveled to the Titanic site on June 18, 2023. It was less than two hours into its descent.

Five people were killed, including U.K. billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate co-founder and CEO Stockton Rush , father-son pair Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, and French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

Titan's crew relayed "all good here" in one of its final messages before the implosion, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

Reports show the Titan was exposed to the elements for seven months prior to the disaster, and its hull was not reviewed by third parties.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and the Associated Press contributed to this report.