Cleaning crew finds 235 pounds of meth at California Airbnb: police

A cleaning crew stumbled upon 235 pounds of methamphetamine while working at a California Airbnb property, police say.

The Alhambra Police Department announced Sunday that two suspects are now in custody on charges of transporting narcotics following the recent discovery in the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue in the southern California city.

Investigators say they initially were called to the scene "regarding boxes that were found by a cleaning crew in an Airbnb residence."

"Upon arrival, officers located approximately 235 lbs. of methamphetamine," the Alhambra Police Department said. "The suspects were caught on Ring camera footage using a U-Haul van to transport the narcotics."

"While Officers were at the scene, the U-Haul van returned to the location, saw your APD, and quickly made a U-turn, thinking they would get away," police added. "Ultimately, the two suspects were arrested and booked in APD Jail for transporting narcotics."

The identities of the suspects were not immediately clear.

Police shared an image showing packages of meth lined up on the ground.

Both Airbnb and the Alhambra Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday from Fox News Digital.

The discovery comes just weeks after a neighborhood in nearby Long Beach, California, banned unsupervised Airbnb rentals over concerns about drug-filled parties plaguing homes.

In April, College Estates resident Andy Oliver filed a petition to the city’s Community Development Department following months of out-of-state tourists renting out unhosted houses, taking advantage of the state’s lax drug laws and blaring loud music late into the night. The final straw came after a shooting victim ended up outside Oliver’s house.

"People have to live with this knowing that your house, your safe place, has now been violated by violent crime," Oliver told CBS News at the time.

His efforts paid off with over half of the approximately 800 homes in his area agreeing to sign the petition, successfully passing the new restrictions.

House rentals in the College Estates neighborhood will now have to either convert to a supervised rental, where the host is on site, or shut down the property after their license expires.

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.